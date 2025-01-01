$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 25085A
- Mileage 131,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum wheel with Dark Grey metallic accents (Requires single rear wheels. Included with (RFX) X31 Off-Road and Protection Package.), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package or (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering System.), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.), and Trailer brake controller, integrated. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
403-256-4960