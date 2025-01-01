Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) machined aluminum wheel with Dark Grey metallic accents (Requires single rear wheels. Included with (RFX) X31 Off-Road and Protection Package.), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package or (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering System.), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.), and Trailer brake controller, integrated. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

131,212 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12439488

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,212KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49TEY5NF214249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 25085A
  • Mileage 131,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum wheel with Dark Grey metallic accents (Requires single rear wheels. Included with (RFX) X31 Off-Road and Protection Package.), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package or (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering System.), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.), and Trailer brake controller, integrated. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 15,028 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 162,775 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Cloth for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Cloth 111,996 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2022 GMC Sierra 3500