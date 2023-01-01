Menu
2022 GMC Terrain

9,549 KM

Details Description Features

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2022 GMC Terrain

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

9,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10238030
  • Stock #: 23146A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2022 GMC Terrain SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and, (UD7) Rear Park Assist; in addition to standard (PDO) GMC Pro Safety (Also includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control and (HS1) Safety Alert Seat. Vehicles built on or after July 4, 2022, will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which removes Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Vehicles equipped with (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert will be eligible for later dealer retrofit to enable functionality. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 7" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist; in addition to standard (PDO) GMC Pro Safety (Also includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control and (HS1) Safety Ale...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

