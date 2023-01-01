$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10238033
- Stock #: 23147A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 GMC Terrain SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain comes equipped with these options: GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and, (UD7) Rear Park Assist; in addition to standard (PDO) GMC Pro Safety (Also includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control and (HS1) Safety Alert Seat. Vehicles built on or after July 4, 2022, will be forced to include (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which removes Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Vehicles equipped with (00S) Not Equipped with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert will be eligible for later dealer retrofit to enable functionality. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 7" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.