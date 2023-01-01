$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 10238036
- Stock #: 23148A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Terrain boasts a Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down.*This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 7" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, Black lower body, Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 to claim your GMC Terrain!
