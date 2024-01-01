Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2022 GMC Terrain Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19 x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2022 GMC Terrain

55,950 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,950KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 44256A
  • Mileage 55,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 GMC Terrain Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 215,415 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 135,781 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 106,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain