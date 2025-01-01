Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2022 GMC Terrain SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 x 7 (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, and USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2022 GMC Terrain

48,737 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12939530

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,737KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALVEV2NL282170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25194A
  • Mileage 48,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 GMC Terrain SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 7" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console, and USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland 18,989 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 GMC Terrain SLT 48,737 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 for sale in Calgary, AB
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 12,000 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2022 GMC Terrain