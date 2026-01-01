$CALL+ GST
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain has the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, and USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
403-256-4960