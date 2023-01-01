$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9983636
- Stock #: 23101A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 18,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 GMC Yukon Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke multi-dimensional polished aluminum. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
