Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 41442 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $20,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT TRAILER 321BH

Details Description

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT TRAILER 321BH

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT TRAILER 321BH

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11901137
  2. 11901137
  3. 11901137
  4. 11901137
  5. 11901137
  6. 11901137
  7. 11901137
  8. 11901137
  9. 11901137
  10. 11901137
  11. 11901137
  12. 11901137
  13. 11901137
  14. 11901137
  15. 11901137
  16. 11901137
  17. 11901137
  18. 11901137
  19. 11901137
  20. 11901137
  21. 11901137
  22. 11901137
  23. 11901137
  24. 11901137
  25. 11901137
  26. 11901137
  27. 11901137
  28. 11901137
  29. 11901137
  30. 11901137
  31. 11901137
  32. 11901137
  33. 11901137
  34. 11901137
  35. 11901137
  36. 11901137
  37. 11901137
  38. 11901137
  39. 11901137
  40. 11901137
  41. 11901137
  42. 11901137
  43. 11901137
  44. 11901137
  45. 11901137
  46. 11901137
  47. 11901137
  48. 11901137
  49. 11901137
  50. 11901137
Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 573TT372XNDD02047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41442
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $20,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i 144,296 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 134,754 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Dodge Journey R/T 204,659 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 GRAND DESIGN RECREAT TRAILER 321BH