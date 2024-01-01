$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring. Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Sedan has the following options: Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Machined -inc: shark gray inserts, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode, Traffic Jam Assist, Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
403-256-4960