2022 Honda HR-V

500 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

2022 Honda HR-V

2022 Honda HR-V

SPORT AWD

2022 Honda HR-V

SPORT AWD

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3CZRU6H24NM100301

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2022 Honda HR-V Sport - Under 500 km!! This AWD SUV features Push Button Start, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual A/C, Lane Departure Warning, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Limited Slip Differential
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Side Airbag with Head Protection
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

