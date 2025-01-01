$19,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Essential SEL FWD BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Essential SEL FWD BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,669KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5NU244601
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 81,669 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SEL SEDAN WITH 81669 KMS. WITH LANE ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES,SPACE BLACK,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,Daytime Running Lights,AM/FM Stereo,HD Radio,Tires - Front All-Season,Heated Mirrors,ABS,Automatic Highbeams,Rear Defrost,Bluetooth Connection,Smart Device Integ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY 17,488 KM $32,988 + tax & lic
2019 Audi E-Tron Technik NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF 30,988 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model X 90D AUTOPILOT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION 127,926 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2022 Hyundai Elantra