2022 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SEL SEDAN WITH 81669 KMS. WITH LANE ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE.

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

81,669 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential SEL FWD BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START

12550853

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential SEL FWD BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,669KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5NU244601

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 81,669 KM

2022 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SEL SEDAN WITH 81669 KMS. WITH LANE ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES,SPACE BLACK,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,Daytime Running Lights,AM/FM Stereo,HD Radio,Tires - Front All-Season,Heated Mirrors,ABS,Automatic Highbeams,Rear Defrost,Bluetooth Connection,Smart Device Integ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2022 Hyundai Elantra