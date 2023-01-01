2022 Hyundai KONA

$38,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 3 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10135548

10135548 Stock #: 20221

20221 VIN: KM8KH3AC2NU001982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ignite Flame

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20221

Mileage 24,340 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BLACK LEATHER/SIMULATED SUEDE SEAT TRIM, IGNITE FLAME, Tires - Rear Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Climate Control, Automatic Highbeams, Requires Subscrip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.