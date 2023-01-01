Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai KONA

24,340 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10135548
  2. 10135548
  3. 10135548
  4. 10135548
  5. 10135548
  6. 10135548
  7. 10135548
  8. 10135548
  9. 10135548
  10. 10135548
  11. 10135548
  12. 10135548
  13. 10135548
Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10135548
  • Stock #: 20221
  • VIN: KM8KH3AC2NU001982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ignite Flame
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20221
  • Mileage 24,340 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Kona N comes loaded with a responsive TUBOCHARGED 2.0L motor, an N 8-speed AUTOMATIC transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes including N MODE, LAUNCH CONTROL, LED headlights, premium Harman Kardon sound system, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, 19-inch N wheels, premium braking system, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated N leather / suede SPORT seats, heated steering wheel, aerodynamic body kit, rear spoiler, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, High Beam Assist, parking sensors and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER/SIMULATED SUEDE SEAT TRIM, IGNITE FLAME, Tires - Rear Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Climate Control, Automatic Highbeams, Requires Subscrip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2022 Hyundai KONA N ...
 24,340 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 83,723 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda Miata MX-...
 30,167 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory