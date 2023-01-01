Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>You have found your new vehicle! Drive this home today! Easy financing options! All credit welcome! <br />We even take trades! Send your friends to us $500 referrals! </p><p> </p><p>2022 Hyundai Kona for sale. This beautiful 2022 Hyundai Kona comes with a clean CarFax report with no Accidents or Claims. Loaded from the factory with 2 sets of keys, Remote Start, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Back-up Camera, Lane Warning and assist, Blind Spot information, Cruise control and adaptive Cruise Control, brand new windshield, Oil change and much more... </p><p> </p><p>Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, CASH BACK OPTIONS, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.</p>

2022 Hyundai KONA

75,430 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1702061993
  2. 1702061718
  3. 1702061993
  4. 1702061993
  5. 1702061993
  6. 1702061993
  7. 1702061993
  8. 1702061994
  9. 1702061994
  10. 1702061994
  11. 1702061993
  12. 1702061993
  13. 1702061994
  14. 1702061994
  15. 1702061994
  16. 1702061994
  17. 1702061994
  18. 1702061994
  19. 1702061994
  20. 1702061993
  21. 1702061993
  22. 1702061993
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 766753
  • Mileage 75,430 KM

Vehicle Description

You have found your new vehicle! Drive this home today! Easy financing options! All credit welcome!
We even take trades! Send your friends to us $500 referrals! 

 

2022 Hyundai Kona for sale. This beautiful 2022 Hyundai Kona comes with a clean CarFax report with no Accidents or Claims. Loaded from the factory with 2 sets of keys, Remote Start, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Back-up Camera, Lane Warning and assist, Blind Spot information, Cruise control and adaptive Cruise Control, brand new windshield, Oil change and much more... 

 

Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, CASH BACK OPTIONS, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 76,420 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Technik plus quattro for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Technik plus quattro 168,620 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chrysler 300 300S AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Chrysler 300 300S AWD 80,769 KM $34,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA