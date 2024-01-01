Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai KONA

72,288 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 10950944
  2. 10950944
  3. 10950944
  4. 10950944
  5. 10950944
  6. 10950944
  7. 10950944
  8. 10950944
  9. 10950944
  10. 10950944
  11. 10950944
  12. 10950944
  13. 10950944
  14. 10950944
  15. 10950944
  16. 10950944
  17. 10950944
  18. 10950944
  19. 10950944
  20. 10950944
  21. 10950944
  22. 10950944
  23. 10950944
  24. 10950944
  25. 10950944
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB9NU767815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport/North for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Jeep Compass Sport/North 189,376 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 194,115 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 104,835 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA