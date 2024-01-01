$30,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
72,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB9NU767815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,288 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
2022 Hyundai KONA