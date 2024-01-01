Menu
This LOW KM Hyundai Kona Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, heated black leather seats, power SUNROOF, alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, leather wrapped steering wheel, Hyundais Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2022 Hyundai KONA

72,509 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF

2022 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED w/ AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,509KM
VIN KM8K6CAB7NU883129

  Exterior Colour GALACTIC GREY
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20792
  Mileage 72,509 KM

This LOW KM Hyundai Kona Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, heated black leather seats, power SUNROOF, alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, leather wrapped steering wheel, Hyundai's Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

GALACTIC GREY, BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Power Door Locks, Intermittent Wipers, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Headlights, Smart Device Integration, Front Collision Mitigation

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2022 Hyundai KONA