This Hyundai Kona Essential comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated seats, back-up camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist and much more!!!

2022 Hyundai KONA

64,885 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

ESSENTIAL w/ BACK-UP CAM / AUTOMATIC

12534145

2022 Hyundai KONA

ESSENTIAL w/ BACK-UP CAM / AUTOMATIC

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,885KM
VIN KM8K12AB8NU895749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 21028
  • Mileage 64,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, PHANTOM BLACK, ABS, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Front Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Power ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

2022 Hyundai KONA