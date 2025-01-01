Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Kona N LINE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, 18-inch alloy wheels, N LINE exterior trim, heated N LINE SPORT seats, metal sport pedals, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, safe exit warning, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 60/40 split folding rear seats, back-up camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2022 Hyundai KONA

40,328 KM

Details

$28,990

+ GST
2022 Hyundai KONA

N LINE w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD / LOW KMS

12640368

2022 Hyundai KONA

N LINE w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$28,990

+ GST

Used
40,328KM
VIN KM8K3CA34NU772863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DIVE IN JEJU
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 21063
  • Mileage 40,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

DIVE IN JEJU, BLACK W/RED STITCHING WOVEN SEAT TRIM -inc: red pattern, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Departure Warning, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear Performance, Traction Control, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS,...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$28,990

+ GST>

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2022 Hyundai KONA