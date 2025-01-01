$28,990+ GST
2022 Hyundai KONA
N LINE w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$28,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DIVE IN JEJU
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 21063
- Mileage 40,328 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Kona N LINE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, 18-inch alloy wheels, N LINE exterior trim, heated N LINE SPORT seats, metal sport pedals, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, safe exit warning, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 60/40 split folding rear seats, back-up camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
403 243-8344