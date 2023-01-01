Menu
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

64,002 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

ESSENTIAL w/ HTRAC AWD

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

ESSENTIAL w/ HTRAC AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10618908
  • Stock #: P22782
  • VIN: KM8R2DHE6NU478119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # P22782
  • Mileage 64,002 KM

Vehicle Description

This 8 PASSENGER Hyundai Palisade Essential comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with multiple TERRAIN MODES, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CRAPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, back-up camera, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, high beam assist, parking sensors and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

OBSIDIAN BLACK STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, HYPER WHITE, Auxiliary Audio Input, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Power Door Locks, Aluminum Wheels, Child Safety Locks, Privacy Glass, Trip Computer, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger I...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

