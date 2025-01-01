2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG IN HYBRID LUXURY comes loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor with ELECTRIC motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with multi-terrain modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, hands free SMART liftgate, 12.3-inch full digital display instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, PANORMAIC ROOF, premium sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED headlights, Blind Spot Detection system, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance, park sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Emergency Braking, adaptive cruise control and much more!!!

56,408 KM

Plug-In Hybrid LUXURY PLUG IN HYBRID w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

12534148

Plug-In Hybrid LUXURY PLUG IN HYBRID w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
56,408KM
VIN KM8S7DA2XNU018710

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 21027
  • Mileage 56,408 KM

ABYSS BLACK, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Rear Defrost, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Power Door Locks, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Brake Assist, Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, All Wheel Drive, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear Performance, Tur...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

