$39,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Plug-In Hybrid LUXURY PLUG IN HYBRID w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 21027
- Mileage 56,408 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG IN HYBRID LUXURY comes loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor with ELECTRIC motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with multi-terrain modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, hands free SMART liftgate, 12.3-inch full digital display instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, PANORMAIC ROOF, premium sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED headlights, Blind Spot Detection system, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance, park sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Emergency Braking, adaptive cruise control and much more!!!
