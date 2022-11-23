$41,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$41,990
- Listing ID: 9443352
- Stock #: 20041
- VIN: 5NMS3DAJXNH416305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 4,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred comes loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, heated stain resistant seats w/ power drivers seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key w/ push start, factory remote starter, Bluelink, Blind Spot Detection system, parking sensors, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance assist, selectable drive modes, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, alloy wheels and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.