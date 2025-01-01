Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with multi-terrain modes, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, an amazing sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Hyundais Bluelink, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2022 Hyundai Tucson

35,537 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

12498619

2022 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,537KM
VIN KM8JBCAE2NU162525

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 21016
  • Mileage 35,537 KM

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Door Locks, Rear Spoiler, Intermittent Wipers, V...

2022 Hyundai Tucson