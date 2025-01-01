$30,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 21016
- Mileage 35,537 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with multi-terrain modes, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, an amazing sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Hyundai's Bluelink, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
