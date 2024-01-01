Menu
Account
Sign In
This Hyundai Venue TREND comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 1.6L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, cruise control, alloy wheels, power sunroof, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, an impressive sound system, heated premium cloth seats, Blind Spot Detection system, factory remote starter, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, high beam assist, parking camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, automatic headlights and much more!!!

2022 Hyundai Venue

18,950 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Venue

TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
11998816

2022 Hyundai Venue

TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 11998816
  2. 11998816
  3. 11998816
  4. 11998816
  5. 11998816
  6. 11998816
  7. 11998816
  8. 11998816
  9. 11998816
  10. 11998816
  11. 11998816
  12. 11998816
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,950KM
VIN KMHRC8A35NU197832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20846
  • Mileage 18,950 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Venue TREND comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 1.6L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, cruise control, alloy wheels, power sunroof, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, an impressive sound system, heated premium cloth seats, Blind Spot Detection system, factory remote starter, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, high beam assist, parking camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, automatic headlights and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM, FIERY RED, Traction Control, Rear Defrost, Temporary Spare Tire, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Brake Assist, ABS, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, I...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT w/ 4X4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT w/ 4X4 64,696 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang CONVERTIBLE w/ LOW KMS / AUTOMATIC / V6 for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Ford Mustang CONVERTIBLE w/ LOW KMS / AUTOMATIC / V6 59,485 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE w/ TOP MODEL / SUNROOF / NAVI for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE w/ TOP MODEL / SUNROOF / NAVI 38,717 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue