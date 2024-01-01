Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 24442 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $25,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 Jeep Cherokee

81,862 KM

Details Description

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11797503
  2. 11797503
  3. 11797503
  4. 11797503
  5. 11797503
  6. 11797503
  7. 11797503
  8. 11797503
  9. 11797503
  10. 11797503
  11. 11797503
  12. 11797503
  13. 11797503
  14. 11797503
  15. 11797503
  16. 11797503
  17. 11797503
  18. 11797503
  19. 11797503
  20. 11797503
  21. 11797503
  22. 11797503
  23. 11797503
  24. 11797503
  25. 11797503
  26. 11797503
  27. 11797503
  28. 11797503
Contact Seller

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,862KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX1ND505929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24442
  • Mileage 81,862 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 24442
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $25,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Thor Chateau SERIES 22E for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Thor Chateau SERIES 22E 39,613 KM $39,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 RAM 1500 SXT 159,541 KM $10,300 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury 102,502 KM $11,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Cherokee