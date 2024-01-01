Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Compass

43,229 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11129548
  2. 11129548
  3. 11129548
  4. 11129548
  5. 11129548
  6. 11129548
  7. 11129548
  8. 11129548
  9. 11129548
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCB6NT237674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 248801A
  • Mileage 43,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2021 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Dodge Challenger GT 43,372 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 136,244 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 64,256 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Compass