OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 4.<br> SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 48693 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $32,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * EXHAUST MODIFIED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 Jeep Gladiator

63,195 KM

$32,300

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S

12052828

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$32,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,195KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG6NL136028

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48693
  • Mileage 63,195 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 4.
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48693
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $32,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* EXHAUST MODIFIED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$32,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 Jeep Gladiator