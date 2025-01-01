$CALL+ GST
2022 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
2022 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Gladiator has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator, TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL, REMOTE START SYSTEM, LOCKING LUG NUTS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, and Variable Intermittent Wipers. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960