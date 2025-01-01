Menu
Check out this 2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Gladiator has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator, TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL, REMOTE START SYSTEM, LOCKING LUG NUTS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, and Variable Intermittent Wipers.

2022 Jeep Gladiator

18,989 KM

$CALL

+ GST
2022 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

12939533

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
18,989KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6HJTFG4NL164595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Gladiator has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator, TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL, REMOTE START SYSTEM, LOCKING LUG NUTS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, and Variable Intermittent Wipers. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Locking Lug Nuts
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2630 KG (5800 LBS) (STD)
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
Jeep Overland Value Package Credit
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/OVERLAND LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezels Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2022 Jeep Gladiator