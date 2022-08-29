2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 , 4 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9050758

9050758 Stock #: B16476A

B16476A VIN: 1C4RJFBG0NC175968

Vehicle Details Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # B16476A

Mileage 2,424 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Monotone Paint Tires: 265/60R18 BSW AS LRR Mechanical Normal Duty Suspension 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Additional Features GVWR: 2 Leather-Faced Bucket Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH LIMITED Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4'' Display 948 kgs (6/500 lbs) Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Tech Grey Diamond Cut

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.