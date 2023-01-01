$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2022 Jeep Wrangler
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
627KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9453109
- Stock #: J23010A
- VIN: 1C4JJXFGXNW217512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J23010A
- Mileage 627 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there with style! This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 627 kms. Stock number J23010A is red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon. This Rubicon Wrangler is more than a cool hood decal with electronic locking axles, electronic sway bar disconnect, a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, Off Road Plus Mode, and performance suspension built for giant 33-inch tires. On top of this is a heavily upgraded infotainment system with navigation, the Alpine Premium Audio System, wi-fi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This off-road machine also comes with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, aluminum wheels, and Dana axles. A rear view camera and fog lamps help you stay safe whether you are on the road or way off in the sticks.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7