$31,195+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,195
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2022 Kia Forte
2022 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
Sale
$31,195
+ taxes & licensing
13,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10053807
- Stock #: 10477
- VIN: 3KPF24AD3NE476951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $33195 - Our Price is just $31195!
Small in stature, but big in style, this 2022 Kia Forte is a compact, not a compromise. This 2022 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte.This low mileage sedan has just 13,501 kms. Stock number 10477 is grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is LX. This compact Forte is more than a conveniently small car with a bumping infotainment system including an 8 inch display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $203.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $42266 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7