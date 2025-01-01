Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD
This subcompact SUV offers a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder engine delivering 146HP and 132 lb-ft of torque, it's ideal for those seeking a reliable vehicle for both urban driving and outdoor adventures.​
Features: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth and efficient driving
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
17-inch alloy wheels for a stylish appearance Heated front seats for added comfort in colder months
Air conditioning with rear climate ventilation
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, Bluetooth®, and USB connectivity 6-speaker audio system for immersive sound
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines for confident reversing
Safety: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Assist Ideal for those seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-savvy, and capable SUV with modern safety and convenience features.​ Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

2022 Kia Seltos

15,984 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos

LX | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12458311

2022 Kia Seltos

LX | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,984KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA3N7315691

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,984 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666

 

|

2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD

This subcompact SUV offers a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder engine delivering 146HP and 132 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a reliable vehicle for both urban driving and outdoor adventures.​

Features:

  • Seating for up to 5 with cloth upholstery

  • Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth and efficient driving

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control

  • 17-inch alloy wheels for a stylish appearance

  • Heated front seats for added comfort in colder months

  • Air conditioning with rear climate ventilation

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, Bluetooth®, and USB connectivity

  • 6-speaker audio system for immersive sound

  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines for confident reversing

  • Safety: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Assist

Ideal for those seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-savvy, and capable SUV with modern safety and convenience features.​

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

Call Dealer

(403) 909-XXXX

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2022 Kia Seltos