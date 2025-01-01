$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
LX | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,984 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD
This subcompact SUV offers a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder engine delivering 146HP and 132 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a reliable vehicle for both urban driving and outdoor adventures.Features:
Seating for up to 5 with cloth upholstery
Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth and efficient driving
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
17-inch alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
Heated front seats for added comfort in colder months
Air conditioning with rear climate ventilation
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, Bluetooth®, and USB connectivity
6-speaker audio system for immersive sound
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines for confident reversing
Safety: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Assist
Ideal for those seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-savvy, and capable SUV with modern safety and convenience features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
XpressApprovals
