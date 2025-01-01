$34,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Stinger
SCORPION LEATHER NAVI BCAMERA REMOTE START
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,898KM
VIN KNAE55LC0N6106721
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 78,898 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 KIA STINGER SCORPION AWD WITH 78898 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, HEATED STEERING AND LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTO START AND STOP, COOLED SEATS, REMOTE START AND MUCH MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
A/C,Lane Departure Warning,Traction Control,Turbocharged,Front Side Air Bag,Keyless Entry,Bluetooth Connection,Aluminum Wheels,Trip Computer,Hands-Free Liftgate,Mirror Memory,Tire Pressure Monitor,Telematics,Cargo Shade,Immobilizer,Rear Bench Seat,Rear...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto House
