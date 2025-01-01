2022 Land Rover Discovery

Menu
This ACCIDENT FREE Land Rover Discovery R-DYNAMIC S comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable modes, front & rear parking sensors, an impressive MERIDIAN sound system, 21-inch alloy wheels with new tires, 360-degree parking camera, Blind Spot Detection system, PANORAMIC ROOF, heads up display, 11.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, automatic LED headlights, fog lights, proximity key with push start ignition and much more!!!

Details

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
12198466

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
45,792KM
VIN SALRT4EU3N2463563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20885
  • Mileage 45,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Suspension, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Roof, Rear Defrost, Tires - Rear Performance, Rain Sensing Wipers, Air Suspension, Sun/Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Four Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel D...

