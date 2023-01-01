2022 Lexus NX

Sale $61,995 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9495208

9495208 Stock #: 10383

10383 VIN: 2T2KGCEZ4NC001500

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10383

Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Cooled Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist 4G Wi-Fi

