$61,995+ tax & licensing
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2022 Lexus NX
350
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
Sale
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
36,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9495208
- Stock #: 10383
- VIN: 2T2KGCEZ4NC001500
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10383
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $63995 - Our Price is just $61995!
Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen, but take one look at this Lexus NX and it's clear this one is something special. This 2022 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2022 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 36,000 kms. Stock number 10383 is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our NX's trim level is 350. This Luxury NX makes sure every drive is a beautiful experience with a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, wireless charging, intuitive parking assist, a remote power liftgate, and ambient interior lighting. With a heated steering wheel, you will always stay cozy in your NX that offers wi-fi, wireless Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay to play your favorite tunes. Navigation makes sure you always get to your destination, while impeccable style and beautiful aluminum wheels make sure you look good doing it. Proximity keys and fog lamps provide endless convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic braking, evasion assist, lane change assist, emergency steering assist, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $403.83 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $83997 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
