Stock #: 37341 
Reserve Price: $54,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Claim History: Claim History. 
 **HYBRID** 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2022 Lexus RX 450h

33,127 KM

$54,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus RX 450h

2022 Lexus RX 450h

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,127KM
VIN 2T2JGMDA0NC083819

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37341
  • Mileage 33,127 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37341
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $54,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
**HYBRID**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Lexus RX 450h