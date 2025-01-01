2022 Lexus UX

Menu
<p>**🚗 New Arrival at Fagan Family Automotive! 🚗**  </p><p> </p><p>**2022 Lexus UX250h – Premium Package | Hybrid Luxury & Efficiency**  </p><p> </p><p>🔹 **Mileage:** 67,079 km  </p><p>🔹 **Engine:** 2.0L 4-Cylinder Hybrid (181 HP)  </p><p>🔹 **Transmission:** Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)  </p><p>🔹 **Drivetrain:** Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (E-Four)  </p><p>🔹 **Fuel Economy (City/Hwy/Combined):** 5.7L/100km | 6.2L/100km | 5.9L/100km (estimated)  </p><p>🔹 **Exterior Color:** Gray  </p><p>🔹 **Interior:** Black  </p><p> </p><p>### **Luxury, Efficiency & Advanced Technology**  </p><p>The **2022 Lexus UX250h Premium Package** is a **sleek and stylish compact luxury SUV** that blends efficiency, advanced technology, and refined comfort. Its **hybrid powertrain** delivers excellent fuel economy while maintaining responsive performance. Inside, the **black interior is crafted with premium materials**, offering a **quiet and smooth ride** for any journey.  </p><p> </p><p>### **🔧 Key Features & Highlights:**  </p><p>✅ **Premium Package** – Upscale comfort & convenience  </p><p>✅ **Heated & Ventilated Front Seats** – Year-round comfort  </p><p>✅ **Power Moonroof** – Open up your drive  </p><p>✅ **Apple CarPlay & Android Auto** – Stay connected effortlessly  </p><p>✅ **Smart Key w/ Push-Button Start** – Convenient keyless access  </p><p> </p><p>### **🛡️ Advanced Safety Features:**  </p><p>✔ **Lexus Safety System+ 2.0** – Cutting-edge driver assistance, including:  </p><p>   • Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection  </p><p>   • Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist  </p><p>   • Dynamic Radar Cruise Control  </p><p>   • Road Sign Assist  </p><p>   • Automatic High Beam  </p><p>✔ **Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert** – Extra awareness on the road  </p><p>✔ **10 Airbags** – Comprehensive protection (front, side, curtain, knee)  </p><p> </p><p>📍 **By Appointment Only** – Book your test drive today!  </p><p> </p><p>💰 **Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, AB**  </p><p>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST  </p><p> </p><p>📞 Call/Text: 4034376026  </p><p>🌐 Visit: www.faganauto.ca</p><p> </p><p>— **Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles-Competitive Prices ** —</p>

2022 Lexus UX

67,079 KM

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus UX

Premium

12193639

2022 Lexus UX

Premium

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,079KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHP9JBH8N2054606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-XXXX

403-437-6026

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2022 Lexus UX