2022 Lexus UX
Premium
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,079 KM
Vehicle Description
**🚗 New Arrival at Fagan Family Automotive! 🚗**
**2022 Lexus UX250h – Premium Package | Hybrid Luxury & Efficiency**
🔹 **Mileage:** 67,079 km
🔹 **Engine:** 2.0L 4-Cylinder Hybrid (181 HP)
🔹 **Transmission:** Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
🔹 **Drivetrain:** Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (E-Four)
🔹 **Fuel Economy (City/Hwy/Combined):** 5.7L/100km | 6.2L/100km | 5.9L/100km (estimated)
🔹 **Exterior Color:** Gray
🔹 **Interior:** Black
### **Luxury, Efficiency & Advanced Technology**
The **2022 Lexus UX250h Premium Package** is a **sleek and stylish compact luxury SUV** that blends efficiency, advanced technology, and refined comfort. Its **hybrid powertrain** delivers excellent fuel economy while maintaining responsive performance. Inside, the **black interior is crafted with premium materials**, offering a **quiet and smooth ride** for any journey.
### **🔧 Key Features & Highlights:**
✅ **Premium Package** – Upscale comfort & convenience
✅ **Heated & Ventilated Front Seats** – Year-round comfort
✅ **Power Moonroof** – Open up your drive
✅ **Apple CarPlay & Android Auto** – Stay connected effortlessly
✅ **Smart Key w/ Push-Button Start** – Convenient keyless access
### **🛡️ Advanced Safety Features:**
✔ **Lexus Safety System+ 2.0** – Cutting-edge driver assistance, including:
• Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
• Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
• Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
• Road Sign Assist
• Automatic High Beam
✔ **Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert** – Extra awareness on the road
✔ **10 Airbags** – Comprehensive protection (front, side, curtain, knee)
📍 **By Appointment Only** – Book your test drive today!
💰 **Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, AB**
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST
📞 Call/Text: 4034376026
🌐 Visit: www.faganauto.ca
— **Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles-Competitive Prices ** —
