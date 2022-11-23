$84,232+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve AWD * MASSAGE SEATS * PANO ROOF * HEADS UP DISPLAY
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$84,232
- Listing ID: 9389140
- Stock #: 22330B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, Heated and Cooled and Massaging Front Seats, Heated and Cooled Rear Seats, 360 Camera, Co-Pilot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Digital Dash, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tailgate, Power Assist Doors, LED Headlights and Fog Lights,Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
