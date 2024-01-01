Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 28.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 52019 <br/>Lot #: 119 <br/>Reserve Price: $28,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> *NAVIGATION NEEDS SD CARD* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

8,004 KM

Details Description

$28,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12044725

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12044725
  2. 12044725
  3. 12044725
  4. 12044725
  5. 12044725
  6. 12044725
  7. 12044725
  8. 12044725
  9. 12044725
  10. 12044725
  11. 12044725
  12. 12044725
  13. 12044725
  14. 12044725
  15. 12044725
  16. 12044725
  17. 12044725
  18. 12044725
  19. 12044725
  20. 12044725
  21. 12044725
  22. 12044725
  23. 12044725
  24. 12044725
  25. 12044725
  26. 12044725
  27. 12044725
  28. 12044725
Contact Seller

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,004KM
VIN 3MZBPBCLXNM305979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52019
  • Mileage 8,004 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 52019
Lot #: 119
Reserve Price: $28,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
*NAVIGATION NEEDS SD CARD*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Sorento LX 164,431 KM $9,200 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP 280,601 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred 2-TONE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred 2-TONE 98,459 KM $15,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda MAZDA3