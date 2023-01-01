$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9483846
- Stock #: 43018B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 43018B
- Mileage 25,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS. Its transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Mazda Mazda3 Sport comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.