2022 Mazda MAZDA3

25,634 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Sport GS

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

25,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9483846
  • Stock #: 43018B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2022 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS. Its transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Mazda Mazda3 Sport comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

