2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 450
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9001717
- Stock #: 42546A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz GLE features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" MB 5-Twin-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, and Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
