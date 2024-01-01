Menu
Stock #: 24495 
Reserve Price: $127,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
 * PROFESSIONAL CAMPER VAN CONVERSION * ECOFLOW POWER UNIT * * ROCKY MOUNTAIN CAMPERS WEEKENDER MODEL * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

420 KM

Details Description

$127,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170 HIGH ROOF

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170 HIGH ROOF

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$127,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
420KM
VIN W1W4ECVY9NP476141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 420 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 24495
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $127,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* PROFESSIONAL CAMPER VAN CONVERSION * ECOFLOW POWER UNIT * * ROCKY MOUNTAIN CAMPERS WEEKENDER MODEL *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$127,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter