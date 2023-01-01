Menu
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

20,412 KM

Details Description

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,412KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9821719
  Stock #: 61441
  VIN: ML32AUHJXNH004899

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 61441
  Mileage 20,412 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 15.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 61441 - LOT #: R014 - RESERVE PRICE: $17,800 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

