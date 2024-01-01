Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 41604 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $26,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

59,328 KM

Details Description

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
11943645

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11943645
  2. 11943645
  3. 11943645
  4. 11943645
  5. 11943645
  6. 11943645
  7. 11943645
  8. 11943645
  9. 11943645
  10. 11943645
  11. 11943645
  12. 11943645
  13. 11943645
  14. 11943645
  15. 11943645
  16. 11943645
  17. 11943645
  18. 11943645
  19. 11943645
  20. 11943645
  21. 11943645
  22. 11943645
  23. 11943645
  24. 11943645
  25. 11943645
  26. 11943645
  27. 11943645
  28. 11943645
  29. 11943645
  30. 11943645
  31. 11943645
  32. 11943645
  33. 11943645
  34. 11943645
  35. 11943645
  36. 11943645
  37. 11943645
  38. 11943645
  39. 11943645
  40. 11943645
  41. 11943645
  42. 11943645
  43. 11943645
  44. 11943645
Contact Seller

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,328KM
VIN JA4J4UA83NZ609343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41604
  • Mileage 59,328 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41604
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $26,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Audi A7 Premium Plus for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Audi A7 Premium Plus 188,826 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 121,949 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Fit LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Honda Fit LX 76,574 KM $19,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander