2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 66,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE. Its Variable transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Mitsubishi Outlander features the following options: Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifters and drive mode select (eco/normal/gravel/tarmac/mud), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Traction Control Logic (TCL) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/60R18 All-Season, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
