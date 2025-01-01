Menu
2022 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER LEATHER BLACK EDITION HYBRID WITH 242612 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

242,612 KM

$17,988

+ GST
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev Black Edition BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED SEATS PADDLE SHIFTERS

13191761

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev Black Edition BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED SEATS PADDLE SHIFTERS

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$17,988

+ GST

Used
242,612KM
VIN JA4J2VA74NZ613307

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 242,612 KM

2022 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER LEATHER BLACK EDITION HYBRID WITH 242612 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

MP3 Capability,Requires Subscription,ABS,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Traction Control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Daytime Running Lights,Auxiliary Audio Input,Smart Device Integration,Heated Steering Wheel,Stability Control,Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$17,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander