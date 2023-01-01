Menu
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

72,825 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

ES - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

ES - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJUAU4NU601710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10593
  • Mileage 72,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2022 Mitsubishi RVR