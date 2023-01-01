$31,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
ES - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
72,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJUAU4NU601710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10593
- Mileage 72,825 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
