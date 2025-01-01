$20,988+ GST
2022 Nissan Altima
2.5 SE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH BUTTON START
2022 Nissan Altima
2.5 SE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH BUTTON START
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$20,988
+ GST
Used
97,227KM
VIN 1N4BL4BW8NN347231
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 97,227 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 SE WITH 97227 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, MINOR HAIL, USB/AUX, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Tires - Front Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,ABS,Power Door Locks,MP3 Capability,Keyless Entry,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,LED Headlights,Bl...
2022 Nissan Altima