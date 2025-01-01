Menu
2022 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 SE WITH 97227 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, MINOR HAIL, USB/AUX, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2022 Nissan Altima

97,227 KM

$20,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Nissan Altima

2.5 SE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH BUTTON START

13077466

2022 Nissan Altima

2.5 SE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH BUTTON START

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$20,988

+ GST

Used
97,227KM
VIN 1N4BL4BW8NN347231

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 97,227 KM

2022 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 SE WITH 97227 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, MINOR HAIL, USB/AUX, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Tires - Front Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,ABS,Power Door Locks,MP3 Capability,Keyless Entry,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,LED Headlights,Bl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$20,988

Auto House

403-263-4446

2022 Nissan Altima