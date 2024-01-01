Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38719 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $32,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct. <br/> * TOW - NO KEYS * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 Nissan Rogue

53,847 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11830082
  2. 11830082
  3. 11830082
  4. 11830082
  5. 11830082
  6. 11830082
  7. 11830082
  8. 11830082
  9. 11830082
  10. 11830082
  11. 11830082
  12. 11830082
  13. 11830082
  14. 11830082
  15. 11830082
  16. 11830082
  17. 11830082
  18. 11830082
  19. 11830082
  20. 11830082
  21. 11830082
  22. 11830082
  23. 11830082
  24. 11830082
  25. 11830082
  26. 11830082
  27. 11830082
  28. 11830082
  29. 11830082
  30. 11830082
  31. 11830082
  32. 11830082
  33. 11830082
  34. 11830082
  35. 11830082
  36. 11830082
  37. 11830082
  38. 11830082
  39. 11830082
  40. 11830082
  41. 11830082
  42. 11830082
  43. 11830082
  44. 11830082
  45. 11830082
  46. 11830082
  47. 11830082
  48. 11830082
  49. 11830082
  50. 11830082
Contact Seller

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,847KM
VIN JN8BT3DD9NW276474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38719
  • Mileage 53,847 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38719
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $32,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
* TOW - NO KEYS *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 110,462 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Mazda MAZDASPEED6 for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Mazda MAZDASPEED6 248,216 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 1993 GMC Sierra C/K 2500 for sale in Calgary, AB
1993 GMC Sierra C/K 2500 208,795 KM $1,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Rogue