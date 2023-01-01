Menu
2022 Polaris RZR

1,047 KM

Details Description

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 Polaris RZR

2022 Polaris RZR

TRAIL S PREMIUM EPS 1000

2022 Polaris RZR

TRAIL S PREMIUM EPS 1000

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

1,047KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181598
  • Stock #: 72350
  • VIN: 3NSASE991NN476638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 72350
  • Mileage 1,047 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 22.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 72350 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $19,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

