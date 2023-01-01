$72,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$72,995
+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Sale
20,045KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10168809
- Stock #: 10500
- VIN: 1C6SRFKT5NN437311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $74995 - Our Price is just $72995!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 20,045 kms. Stock number 10500 is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Upgrading to this premium Ram 1500 Longhorn is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather cooled and heated seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, premium LED headlights, a heated leather steering wheel, and a large Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE. Additional upscale features include a premium Alpine stereo, spray-in bed liner, power adjustable pedals and front seats, ParkSense front and rear sensors, proximity keyless entry, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, and a rear step bumper to easily access your pickup's cargo area! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $475.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $98901 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Spray-in bedliner
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
